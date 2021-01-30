Microsoft Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.