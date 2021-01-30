Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,806,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

