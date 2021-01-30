Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.