Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

