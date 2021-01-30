Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $723.11

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $723.11 and traded as low as $702.83. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) shares last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 126,491 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 723.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 676.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

