MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $265,429.62 and $61,284.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00895939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.94 or 0.04278945 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

