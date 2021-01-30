Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 156,137 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 326.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,137 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,171 shares of company stock worth $16,182,632 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

