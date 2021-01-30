Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NYSE ETRN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.