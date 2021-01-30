Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $131,441,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

