Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

