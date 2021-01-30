Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.73 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 237,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

