Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $2.97 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 235,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3,181.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 128,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.