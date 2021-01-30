Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 970 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

