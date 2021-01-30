MINDOL Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $49.16 million and $264,165.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00308079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.75 or 0.01555798 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

