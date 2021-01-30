Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $509.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

