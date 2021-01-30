Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $359.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

