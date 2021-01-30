Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

