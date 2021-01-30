Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CRWD stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.