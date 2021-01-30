Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

