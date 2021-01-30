Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.