Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,147 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

