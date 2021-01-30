Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $7.09 million and $61,747.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,587,504,412 coins and its circulating supply is 3,382,294,845 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

