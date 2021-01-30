MIR COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

