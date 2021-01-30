Mirrored Apple Market Capitalization Reaches $4.70 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be bought for approximately $143.76 or 0.00419216 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $279,404.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00129910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00261674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064697 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,191.92 or 0.90955129 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 32,676 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

