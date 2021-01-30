Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

