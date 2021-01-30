Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

MUFG stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

