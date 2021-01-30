Mizuho Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

