Mizuho Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $195.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $188.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

