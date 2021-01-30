MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

SPGI opened at $317.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average is $341.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.