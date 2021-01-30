Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $121.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.43.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.