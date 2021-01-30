Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $51.98. Approximately 2,100,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,180,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $25,112,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

