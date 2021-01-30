MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $106.30 million and $10.18 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,265.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.31 or 0.04025379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00389180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.01204190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00523006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00406183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00245490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022163 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

