Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

