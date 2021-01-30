Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Short Interest Update

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

