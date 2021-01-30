Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $40.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

