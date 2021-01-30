Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 479.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $96.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

