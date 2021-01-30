Monro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Monro stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

