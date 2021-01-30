Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT Raised to $62.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Monro stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

