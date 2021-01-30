MoonTools Market Cap Reaches $342,185.77 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $342,185.77 and $136,443.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools token can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00036629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00132005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00264395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,225.67 or 0.97807698 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io.

