Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,308.49

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,308.49 and traded as high as $1,498.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,482.00, with a volume of 29,893 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,516.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,309.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The stock has a market cap of £686.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.78.

In other Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) news, insider Jen Tippin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

About Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

