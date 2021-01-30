Morgan Stanley Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

CFG opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

