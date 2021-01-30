Morgan Stanley Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $429.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $392.00 to $429.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $344.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $369.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.56 and a 200-day moving average of $324.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

