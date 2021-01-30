Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Core Molding Technologies worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $221,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,874.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,410. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

