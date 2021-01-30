Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $77.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

