Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $389.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,287 shares of company stock worth $204,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

