Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BPRN stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

