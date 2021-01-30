Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XBiotech by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XBiotech by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in XBiotech by 568.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,367,839.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,154,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899. Insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

