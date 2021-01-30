Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Accuray were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accuray by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,049.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

