Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Ramaco Resources worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.