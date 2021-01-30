Morgan Stanley Has $104,000 Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $468.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

